Paul Osuyi, Asaba

More witnesses on Friday testified at the Delta State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba to the effect that the March 9 election was manipulated by electoral officers in collusion with policemen in favour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fifteen witnesses had earlier testified against Okowa and his party since the commencement of hearing on July 1, 2019.

In petition number EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Great Ogboru, is challenging the return of Okowa as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds of substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the law.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, four more witnesses told the Justice Suleiman Belgore-led tribunal that electoral officers perpetrated fraud in collusion with security operatives during the polls.

Mr. O.S Onororakpene (P.W 17), who is an APC ward collation agent while being cross-examined by lead counsel to the second respondent A.T Kehinde (SAN) said, voting was deliberately delayed and allowed to drag into the night in total disregard of official closing hours.

When asked if he reported the alleged ballot box stuffing to the police, he said: “The policemen were there and in some cases the police aided and abetted the crime. Election which was supposed to stop at 4.00 p.m was allowed to drag into the night to perpetrate fraud. I did not report to the police because the police aided and abetted ballot box stuffing. The process of voting in ward 6 was not in compliance with INEC regulation.”

During cross-examination, another witness, Valentine Onyemala (P.W18) also an APC ward collation agent, alleged that sporadic shooting by PDP thugs dispersed voters at Ashaka community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

“My Lord, I did not vote. There was sporadic shooting by PDP thugs and that dispersed the crowd. Voting and accreditation was not done simultaneously. My people were disenfranchised because of the shooting,” Onyemala told the tribunal.

Emmanuel Igegu (P.W 19) APC ward 4 agent in Ndokwa West locality said smart card reader had pre-recorded numbers of 200 voters in ward 4 units 10 and 12 before election commenced, adding that the move was resisted which delayed voting for two hours.