From Joseph Obukata, Warri

As the contention over which senatorial zone should produce the next governor of Delta State intensifies, the Ijaw ethnic nationality over the weekend acknowledged that no ethnic or senatorial zoning of the governorship has ever happened in the state.

Former minister of Police Affairs Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, who spoke on behalf of the Ijaw ethnic nation, said that the Ijaws are gunning for the governorship seat in Delta State, not as a right but because they deserved to be considered having been sidelined over the years.

The leader of the Delta Ijaw For Governor 2023 Lobby Team, said that the governorship seat comes 2023 was not exclusively reserved for any ethnic group in the state maintaining ‘don’t let anybody deceive you that the Ijaws are coming out when it is not their turn’.

Bozimo stated this over the weekend when he led a high-powered delegation of notable Ijaw politicians to pay a separate visit to PDP political leaders and elders of Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at separate times during the visit, Bozimo said that Ijaws had worked hard for the socioeconomic and political development of the state and should be given the chance to produce the next governor.

‘We feel we have been sidelined, we had to throw our hat in the ring and plead with our brothers and sisters of Delta State. We are not vying for the governorship because it is our right, we cannot do that on our own.

‘The Ijaws have worked so hard for this state, we are committed to this state politically, economically, security-wise, we have come to beg our Isoko brothers and sisters, it is not our right but please support us.’

Continuing, he said: ‘We have not come to say that Ijaw must be governor, we feel that in all fairness we deserve to be considered for governor. Our plea to Isoko land particularly the political class is to support us.’

He said that their clamour to govern Delta State in 2023 is not based on the ethnic rotation of the governorship position, noting that there has never been any form of zoning in the state.

Alaowei Bozimo said the Ijaws did not just wake up and decided to contest for the governorship seat in Delta State without evaluating their political situation carefully, stressing that the movement has nothing to do with ethnic rotation.

‘Let us search our conscience very well, there has never been zoning of the governorship position at any time. The Urhobos have enjoyed it several times, the Itsekiris have also had it and now our amiable Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is on the saddle from Delta North.

‘Those who took part in the PDP governorship primaries in Asaba in 2014 know better that there was no zoning, it was very clear. Don’t let anybody deceive you that the Ijaws are coming out when it is not their turn.

‘When you talk about zoning you don’t speak from two sides of your mouth. Zoning must be fair. It is not something you preach today and preach something different tomorrow,’ Bozimo added

Responding, the Isoko South People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Odion Obaro Godspower, who spoke on behalf of PDP leaders said the Ijaws and Isokos are brothers and sisters.

‘We have listened to all you have said and we will surely give you feedback. The governor has done well and we must support him to finish strong.’

Speaking on behalf of Isoko North PDP Leaders at the residence of Rt Hon Leo Ogor, member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the pioneer Speaker in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Emmanuel Okoro, said the Ijaws and Isokos are one as they have prominent sons and daughters who are related to Isoko.

‘Your coming to tell us that the Ijaws are going to contest for the governorship…we cannot say no because we have been together, we cannot refuse what you desire”. “Go further and cement your political ambition with other ethnic groups, we are one,’ he added.