Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State governorship candidate in the March 9 election, Great Ovedje Ogboru, has vowed to recover his alleged stolen mandate from the declared winner and incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogboru, who polled 215,938 votes to Okowa’s 925,274 in the election, has already filed a petition at the state election petition tribunal to challenge the return of the incumbent by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ogboru, yesterday, told journalists in his Abraka residence in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state that the ‘injustice’ done to his party will be reversed, even as he commended the people of the state for having faith in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the PDP was not prepared for the election and alleged that the ruling party in the state made it impossible for the mandate of the people to be declared.

“I promised a few weeks ago that we shall be in the proper arena to address the issues. We’ve since the past few days filed our petitions to challenge the illegalities committed by the PDP and its leaders in Delta State, on March 9, 2019, and we believe, God being on our side, that situation will surely be reversed.

On the tribunal, Ogboru said: “With God, all things are possible. The situation was not different when court ruled in our favour and removed former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan from office temporarily, with this massive rigging and the manner in which it was done, attracted attention from outside this state, and I believe, even God himself must be very angry.”

“Delta belongs to us and not just for one person. So, people cannot at will, with impunity, decide to plunder the state and take laws into their hands. I wish to commend the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko, Ndokwa and Anioma for their support and urge them to keep hope alive.”