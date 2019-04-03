Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State governorship candidate in the March 9 election, Great, Ovedje Ogboru, on Wednesday, vowed to recover what he described as his stolen mandate from the winner and incumbent governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

As expected, Ogboru who polled 215,938 votes to Okowa’s 925,274 in the election, has already filed a petition at the state elections petitions tribunal to challenge the return of the incumbent by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ogboru told journalists in his residence in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state that the injustice done to his party would be reversed, just as he commended the people of the state for having faith in APC.

He said the PDP was not prepared for the election, alleging that the ruling party in the state made it impossible for the mandate of the people to be declared.

“I promised you a few weeks ago that we shall be in the proper arena to address the issues. We have since the past few days filed our petitions to challenge the illegalities committed by the PDP and its leaders in Delta State on March 9, 2019, and we believe that God being on our side, that situation will surely be reversed.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell all Deltans that hope is not lost; they should not entertain any form of fear; they should be in fervent prayers because with God all things are possible. This is one injustice that we think will not stand. And by the grace of God, it will not stand.

“Deltans must begin to search their conscience and begin to ask themselves questions. A situation were a few communities in the riverine areas continue to determine the fate of the people of Delta State is one that should begin to make us know that something is not right in this state,” Ogboru said.

On his case at the tribunal, Ogboru said: “With God, all things are possible. The situation was not different when the court ruled in our favour and removed former Governor Uduaghan from office temporarily, with his massive rigging and the manner in which it was done, attracted attention from outside this state and I believe even God himself must be very angry.

“Delta belongs to us and not just for one person. So, people cannot at will and with impunity, decide to plunder the state and take laws into their hands. I wish to commend the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko, Ndokwa and Anioma for their support and urged them to keep hope alive.”