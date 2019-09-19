Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Asaba, will tomorrow deliver judgement in the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Great Ogboru.

Ogboru is challenging the return of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 9 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a petition, marked EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, the petitioner alleged the election was fraught with irregularities, over-voting and substantial non-compliance to the Electoral Act and guidelines.

He, therefore, prayed the court to nullify the election and order INEC to conduct a fresh exercise, or in the alternative, declare him winner on the grounds that he scored majority of lawful votes cast at the poll.

Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Sulaiman Belgore, adjourned the matter for judgement after counsel to the respective parties had adopted their final written addresses.

In their final written addresses, counsel to the first respondent (Okowa), D. D. Dodo, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition, saying it was premised on a false footing, hence, bound to collapse.