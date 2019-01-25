The re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State received a boost Friday when the state chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) endorsed him for second term.

The endorsement was done by the Christian body at a rally tagged: ‘Christians and Politics Rally’ at Ughelli.

Chairman of PFN in the state Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi has said the purpose of the rally was to tell the world Okowa “is our choice for Delta State governor in 2019.

“PFN is solidly with Governor Okowa, anyone who cast his votes for someone else is on his own. PFN has spoken, the house has spoken in Delta State, go and mobilise the people to vote for Governor Okowa.

“The gathering is from all the 25 local government areas of Delta State and we are happy to support Governor Okowa for second term.”

Bishop Simeon Okah, Presiding Bishop of the Flock of Christ Mission, Warri at the special convention, said, “we are united in Delta State, we are not divided, the word of God is powerful.

“Everything you can see today is created by word and with words, we are supporting Governor Okowa, with Dr. Okowa, Delta shall be bigger because, God does not disappoint his people; the unity in Delta today shall be better.”

In his remarks, the governor stated that he is proud to be a Christian and with his endorsement by the Church for second term in office, the next four years would be great for Deltans.

“I thank the leadership of the church for this opportunity and great honour, it is not easy to meet the body of Christ in this large number. I am happy that the church has stood by me and the government of Delta State. I have never been ashamed and I will not be ashamed of saying that I belonged to the church of Christ.

“Since last year, things have started to turn around for the better in our state and with your prayers, your support, the coming years will witness unprecedented development in our state.

“I may have many people that are contesting against me but, they believe in the flesh, I believe in our Lord Jesus Christ and the church, so, victory is ours. I will continue to thank the church for all they have done for me. The peace we have in Delta State, it is because of the prayers and support of the church.

“Through your prayers, a lot of things can happen and at the end of the elections, we will have reasons to glorify His name. Yes, the church has come together to adopt me as their own and adopt all Jesus children in the elections,” the governor said.