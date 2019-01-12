Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Students of Delta State origin across various tertiary institutions in Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in the March 2, 2019 governorship election.

The students under the aegis of National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) said the welfare of Delta State students across the country have been given priority attention by the state government in the past three and half years.

Besides, the student body said there have be significant infrastructural facelift in the various tertiary institutions owned by the state government, which it claimed, has resulted in the accreditation of new courses in some of the institutions.

In a statement by the national president of NADESSTU, Samson Agolo, and made available to our correspondent in Asaba on Saturday, called on all students of voting age to go and collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in order to reciprocate Okowa during the election.

“I also want to remind us of the benevolence of the administration of Dr. Okowa to the plight of Delta State students including the renovation of all six technical colleges in the state and the numerous efforts to give the state university a face-lift which has resulted in the accreditation of several new courses at both the Abraka and Oleh campuses last year.

“The recent flag-off of the 2015/2016, 2016/2017 financial assistance to Delta State students in the Nigerian Law School is another testimony of the goodwill of Governor Okowa towards Delta State students.

“This is coming especially at a period when many states are struggling to pay workers’ salaries, yet, students of Delta State origin have received their 2017/2018 assistance scheme from the state government.

“I therefore urge us all to reciprocate this kindness by supporting the re-election bid of Dr. Okowa for another four-year term for placing the interests of students among top priorities of his administration’s agenda,” Agolo stated.

The students’ union leader further called on students to participate actively during the 2019 general elections, urging them to be law abiding and shun all acts of election violence before, during and after the elections.