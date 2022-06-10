From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in next year’s election, Sheriff Oborevwori on Friday in Asaba said those challenging his qualification lacked locus to do so.

Since his emergence as candidate, there have been plethora of cases instituted by persons challenging his eligibility on grounds of discrepancies in his academic certificates.

But Oborevwori said those who instituted the cases were not interested parties, saying that the amended Electoral Act do not give them such privilege.

Oborevwori who is the Speaker of the state House of Assembly was responding to questions from journalists shortly after a press briefing as part of activities marking the third anniversary of the seventh assembly.

The Speaker said despite the new normal brought about by COVID-19, the House made remarkable progress in carrying out it’s constitutional legislative duties.

As a result, he said in the last one year, the House received 15 executive and 10 private members bills, out of which 21 were passed.

From the bills passed, Oborevwori said 16 including 15 executive bills and one private member bill got assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said six bills were awaiting assenting while three others are at various stages of consideration at the House, adding 85 motions and resolutions were also approved during the period under review.

The Speaker insisted that Delta State House of Assembly, remained the most vibrant state assembly across the country, insisting that it was not a rubber stamp assembly, contrary to public perception.

He said the principle of separation of power is clearly demonstrated in the governance of the state.

He said the House under his leadership in the last five years, has been able to maintain cordial relationship with not only the executive but also civil servants which according to him, has resulted in peace and stability of the House