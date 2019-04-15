Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ordered a substituted service on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Great Ogboru.

Ogboru, in a petition marked EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, is challenging the return of Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 9 governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But, Okowa is alleged to be evading service, hence, the order by the tribunal that he be served through substituted means. The order followed prayers by the first and second petitioners (Ogboru and the APC) that the governor, who is the first respondent, cannot be served personally.

The PDP is the second respondent, while INEC is the third respondent in the petition challenging Okowa’s victory.

Granting the prayers in an experte motion filed by counsel to the petitioners, TieTie O. Esq, tribunal Chairman, Justice Suleiman Belgore, held that the governor should be served through his party official.

“It is, hereby, ordered that the first respondent, Okowa, be served the petition and other processes by substituted means to wit: service through the PDP secretary, Delta State chapter, Asaba, or through any officer in his office,” he said.