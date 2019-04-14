Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ordered a substituted service on the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Great Ogboru.

Ogboru, in a petition marked EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, is challenging the return of Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 9 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Okowa is said to be evading service, hence the order by the tribunal that he should be served through substituted means.

The order followed prayers by the first and second petitioners (Ogboru and the APC) that the governor who is the first respondent could not be served personally.

The PDP is the second respondent while INEC is the third respondent in the petition challenging Okowa’s victory.

Granting the prayers in an ex parte motion filed by counsel to the petitioners, TieTie .O Esq, chairman of the tribunal, Hon. Justice Suleiman Belgore held that the governor should be served through his party official.

“It is hereby ordered that the first respondent, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, be served the petition and other processes by substituted means to wit: service through the secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State chapter, Asaba or through any officer in his office.”