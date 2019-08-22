Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Asaba, yesterday, reserved judgement in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Great Ogboru.

Ogboru, in the petition, number EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, is challenging the return of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 9 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Okowa is the first respondent, the PDP and INEC are joined as second and third respondents respectively, in the petition which has Ogboru and APC as first and second petitioners respectively.

Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, who adjourned the petition sine die after counsel to the respective parties adopted their final written addresses, said the concerned parties will be communicated at least 24 hours before judgement.

The counsel also argued and adopted their written addresses, affidavit and counter-affidavit for motions that were reserved in the course of proceedings.