From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ijaw area of Delta State, Solomon Funkekeme has denied the recent endorsement of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Chief Edwin K. Clark, the leader of Ijaw nation.

Chief Clark had endorsed the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s successor in 2023.

But Funkekeme who is the Political Adviser to the state government, said he was not aware of such endorsement.

Speaking with our correspondent in Asaba, Funkekeme acknowledge that Chief Clark remained the leader of Ijaw nation but added that he was not aware that the former federal Minister of Information endorsed the opposition party candidate.

“Well, I am not aware of that, I am his (Clark) son, he will tell me if it is true. Did you hear his comment or read his interview on the issue of Ijaw and 2015. Go and read it, I have nothing more to add,” he said.



Funkekeme insisted that the APC poses no threat to the PDP in next year’s governorship election, noting that the APC candidate was being over hyped.

He said Ijaw area of Delta remained a stronghold of the PDP, noting that no amount of defection would significantly change the voting pattern of Ijaw people.

On the surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo by the APC-led Federal Government, Funkekeme noted that the decision to award the contract was not political but based on competence.

“Tompolo’s contract was well deserved. He has been working so well for the stability in the Niger Delta. And he has the capacity and the wherewithal to confront illegal oil bunkering and other things.

“Two, Tompolo is not averse to PDP, he is not an APC member and he has not defected to APC. the contract is not on the basis of party membership, it was based on competence.

“Secondly, there are always defections, there are always movement but no movement is significant enough to alter the way we vote in our area,” he asserted.