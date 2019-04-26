Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governorship candidates of various opposition political parties in the March 9 governorship election in Delta State have debunked claims in some quarters that they were induced to adopt Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the consensus candidate ahead of the election.

Okowa won the election with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Great Ogboru, coming a distant second.

Speaking during a congratulatory visit to Okowa, yesterday, in Asaba, candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Anthony Clarke, said they neither met with the governor prior to the elections nor did he make any financial overture or promise to them.

Clarke, who led 37 others on the visit, said their actions were based on patriotism and the desire for someone who has performed and has the ability to do more to be encouraged to continue with his actions.

“It is germane to say over 70 political parties collaborated with Governor Okowa in the 2019 governorship election. The collaboration is unprecedented in the history of Delta State and it explains why rancour and post-election litigations have been reduced to the barest minimum in the 2019 governorship election,” Clarke said.

Okowa thanked the governorship candidates for their patriotism, observing that the interest of the state and the people should supersede personal interests.

“I must thank you for coming out in this number to congratulate me after the elections. It is important that we appreciate you for taking the decision to adopt me in the interest of our people. Delta State belongs to all of us and it is a good thing that today, Deltans are more united and committed to building a stronger Delta State.

“Strength is partnership, with partnership, we are united and can do a whole lot of things and I want to assure you that we will increase the frequency of our town hall and stakeholders’ meetings for our people to be more involved in the decision-making process of governance and as candidates in the last governorship elections, I enjoin you to put your ideas in summary form as we will incorporate them into our actions because, I cannot boast that I know it all despite my years of experience in governance,” Okowa said.