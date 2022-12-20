From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) in Delta State has stated that it decided to endorse the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori in the interests of the youths and the entire state.

UYC maintained that it did not endorse the PDP candidate for pecuniary gains, hence they are not requesting for financial mobilisation to work for him.

The youths led it’s president, Godspower Enerho had thrown their weight behind Oborevwori.

Enerho said following the advent of democracy in 1999, it has been the tradition of the council to collectively decide from among the contending parties and candidates who to support.

He noted that once the decision is reached, it is usual for them to embark on community tour to towns and villages within the Delta central senatorial district to galvanise support for their choice which Oborevwori and his M.O.R.E agenda.

“We are here on behalf of Urhobo youths worldwide to reassure you of our commitment to the M.O.R.E agenda.

“We are strongly convinced that you represent the interest of Deltans and the Urhobo nation, particularly the youths, more than anyone else right now.

“As a group, we will do everything legally possible to ensure a resounding victory come 2023. We have a host of activities lined up including taking the campaign to all relevant stakeholders beginning with our royal fathers and those in the rural communities.

“In the coming days, you and the entire Deltans will begin to see our impact and be rest assured that it will be very meaningful,” Enerho said.

Responding, Oborevwori who is the Speaker of the state House of Assembly thanked the youths for their kind consideration and reassured them of his commitment to bringing development and opportunities to the state and all category of persons irrespective of tongue and creed.

“I sincerely thank you for this gesture. I consider it a debt which I shall repay with all round development of our state.

“I came with the slogan M.O.R.E. Yes, I am very serious about my word. Delta will see more development, more employment, and more of all the important things we need as a state,” he said.