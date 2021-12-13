From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A private school proprietor in Delta State, Mr Monday Ifoghere, was reported abducted by gunmen over the weekend.

Mr Ifoghere, who is the chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, was abducted along with his wife.

The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday night at Eku.

The couple was said to be returning home from an engagement when the hoodlums struck.

Community sources said the couple’s car was intercepted by the hoodlums, who shot sporadically ostensibly to ward off any form of resistance.

The armed men thereafter hauled the victims into their getaway car and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

As at the time of filing this report on Monday, the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the distraught family of the victims.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying that someone reported the matter.

Edafe said operatives have already started an investigation with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt and bringing the suspects to book.

