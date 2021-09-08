From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An early morning attack by unknown gunmen on a police checkpoint has left three officers dead and a patrol vehicle burned in Delta State.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 Wednesday morning along the Obeti-Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The late officers were attached to the Unity Divisional Police headquarters. It could not be ascertained if other officers survived the attack as at press time.

Local sources said the burnt Toyota Sienna was donated to the police by a commissioner on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

According to the sources, the gunmen laid ambush for the officers, adding that after the killing they went ahead to set them ablaze inside the patrol vehicle.

‘Three police officers attached to the Umutu Division Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival at a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta.

‘They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol Toyota Sienna,’ a source said.

Acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the killing, stating: ‘What I can say now is that three policemen were killed and the vehicle burnt. I don’t have other details,’ Edafe stated.