Two police officers attached to ‘Operation Delta Safe’ have been killed by marauding gunmen who attacked the operatives at a portion of the Ugbolu-Illah road in Oshimili North, Delta State.

The hoodlums are reported to have carted away the service rifles of the murdered officers.

This is coming on the heels of another attack in Ughelli area of the state where a police Inspector who was on an escort mission to a church, was shot dead and his service removed by unknown gunmen.

In the Ugbolu-Illah road incident, our correspondent learned that officers in the patrol team sustained severe bullet injuries.

Local sources lamented that the road has been a safe haven for armed robbers to operate on a regular basis particularly at night.

According to a source, no fewer than 10 policemen have lost their lives on that road to armed robbery attacks in the last four years.

The source, who claimed that he was directly behind the vehicle used by the hoodlums for the operation, alleged that on getting to the checkpoint which is just by the failed portion the suspected armed robbers opened fire on the policemen who returned fire, adding that some of the policemen ran into the bush.

He said the two police officers were found dead when the dust settled, adding that “the armed robbers asked us to reverse and go back that they were for the policemen.

‘So many passengers including me also ran into the bush for safety. Police patrol Hilux and sienna buses later came to the spot.

‘Four Operation Delta Hawk patrol vans entered Ugbolu community about an hour after the robbery incidence.’

Meanwhile, a stray bullet allegedly from a team of policemen has allegedly killed a 75-year old woman in the community.

The police team was said to be chasing a vehicle that refused to stop for search when they fired shots in an attempt to demobilise the fleeing vehicle.

Although the police spokesperson DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya did not respond to enquiries as at press time, a senior police officer at the command headquarters in Asaba confirmed the incidents.

The senior officer stated that the palace of the Asagba of Asaba has already waded into the matter in regard to the alleged shooting of the 75-year-old woman with a view to placating the family.