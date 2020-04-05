Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Saturday commended Nigerian Army high command for arresting two soldiers shown in an online video threatening to rape women in Warri, and infect them with HIV/AIDS.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who gave the commendation in a statement, said the military was a special force known for its discipline and wondered where the errant soldiers got their training and orientation from.

Aniagwu said no soldier was killed in Warri and that government was concerned about where the soldiers got their information that warranted their using of uncouth and uncivilised language in threatening the people of Warri in the video, which had gone viral.

The commissioner called on the people to remain peaceful and continue to obey government directives, which, according to him, are designed to protect the people from the dreaded Coronavirus.

“You will recall that in our statement on Friday, we said the attitude of the soldiers did not represent the discipline and training associated with military personnel.

“Let me on behalf of the Delta State Government thank the military high command for arresting the deviant soldiers who were bent on tarnishing the image of the army.