From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has formally handed over the Asaba Airport to the management of Asaba Airport Company which won the bid to concession the airport earlier in the year.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah who performed the hand over ceremony said the transition period has come to an end.

He said the government has transferred the management of the airport to the concessionaire.

“We are formally handing over the Asaba International Airport to Asaba Airport Company. On February 23, this year, we kick started the transition period and that transition period came to an end today.

“From today on, the government of Delta State will withdraw from the day to day management of the airport which we are by this ceremony, transferring to Asaba Airport Company headed by Mr. Bisi Adebutu and his team.

“From tomorrow, you will begin to see changes in the airport and l think that this is a model that a lot of people in Nigeria, different state governments and in fact, the Federal Government is also trying to study.

“This is because, they never believed that it would happen but we have done it with the believe that the value will be for us all Deltans and Nigerians in general. So, l am happy,” Ukah said.

Responding shortly after receiving documents concessioning the airport to Asaba Airport Company, chairman of the company, Mr. Adebisi Adebotu thanked the state government for going through the process of concessioning the airport in a transparent manner.

Adebutu noted that the six months transition period which began on February 23, this year, was a fantastic period for the company to understand the idiosyncrasies of the airport, adding that the transition period also allowed the transition to be seamless.

He said the development was the beginning of a fantastic relationship that will benefit the state, the people and the concessionaire, and assured the state government that they will not betray the confidence reposed in them.

“I thank the state government for going through the process of concessioning the airport transparently and for giving us the opportunity and believing in us to make the changes that are due.

“The six months transition period was a fantastic period for us to understand the idiosyncrasies of the airport and to allow the transition to be seamless.

“I believe that when you wake up tomorrow, all you are going to see is positive change and nothing negative, there will not be a deterioration of service.

“We have started making changes already and we have also enjoyed the support of the state government even in the things that need to be done.

“So, I think this is the start of a fantastic relationship where the state will benefit, the people will benefit and we will benefit.

“We will not disappoint you. In the next few weeks and months, you will start to see the things that we have planned coming to effect and those changes start to manifest by the grace of God,” he said.