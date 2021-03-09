From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A headless body of an unidentified middle-aged woman has been discovered at an uncompleted building in Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The decapitated corpse was mutilated, fuelling suspicion that the victim was beheaded by ritualists.

Ozoro, which is the administrative headquarters of the locality, is the host community of Delta State Polytechnic, which was recently upgraded to the Delta State University of Technology.

It is not clear if the deceased was a student of the institution.

Local sources said the victim had earlier been declared missing before her corpse was recovered.

She was said to have left home on Friday and never returned. Her mobile phones were switched off, reports say.

Residents of the area believed the female victim might have been killed for ritual purpose.

Police spokesman in the state DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Asaba.

Edafe said the matter was being investigated with a view to unmasking those behind the gruesome killing.

Back in January 2018, a female student of the polytechnic, identified as Happiness, had been killed with her vital organs removed.