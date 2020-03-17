Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah said the idea behind sports competitions such as the Delta Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition is aimed at discovering young talents for the state.

Chief Ukah said this in Asaba, yesterday, during a meeting with the Local Education Authority Secretaries, Chief Inspectors of Education and Sports Officers in the various local government areas of the state, adding that the meeting was part of the commencement of the 2020 Delta Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education maintained that the winners of the competition would represent the state in the forthcoming Channels Kids Football Competition to be held in Lagos from May 20 to 27, 2020.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner maintained that birth certificate and evidence of three years previous results of the intending players would be used as requirement for eligibility to participate, stressing that the success of the 2020 Delta State Schools Sports Festival was as a result of oneness of purpose and commitment of every stakeholder.