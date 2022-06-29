From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Tessy Diai said the state High Courts would soon commence e-filing of cases and virtual hearing proceedings at its various divisions.

Justice Diai said the digital equipment to commence virtual hearing had been procured for all High Court Judicial divisions in the state, adding that the only challenge now was the process of connectivity to Abuja.

The Chief Judge disclosed this in Asaba during a forum of Bar/Bench.

Participants had raised sundry issues concerning expeditious justice delivery system which were deliberated upon by stakeholders of administration of justice.

Justice Diai said the purpose of the meeting was to create a conducive atmosphere for an interactive session between legal practitioners and members of the Bench to foster cordial and harmonious relationship and proffer practical solutions to challenges militating against quick dispensation of justice.

She promised to address the issues raised by stakeholders, stressing that the communities hosting court buildings have a role to play in maintaining them as the judiciary alone cannot do it all.

On the issue of legal backing to avoid legal pitfalls when the process finally comes on steam, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo and legal practitioners advocated for practice directions by the Chief Judge while awaiting the amendment of the state High Court Rules.

Other burning issues brought to the fore during interactive sessions were dress code infractions by lawyers, disrespect for support staff by lawyers, posting female police orderlies without arms to female judges and rising incidents of fire outbreaks at court buildings, among others.

Chike Onyemenam (SAN) thanked the Chief Judge for resuscitating the forum, provision of furniture to courts, digital equipment for online filing and virtual hearing, purchase of utility vehicles, and the general reforms taking place in the state judiciary.