From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Medical Practitioners in Delta State have been charged to display true professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The state Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko who gave the charge in Asaba, urged medical practitioners to be totally committed in rendering quality and excellent services.

He spoke when executive members of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Delta State Hospital Management Board branch, paid him a courtesy visit.

Mr. Bayoko revealed that medical consultants are known to be some of the best brains as they are highly sought after for their indebt professional services even as he enjoined them to be ready to give their best at all times not minding some of the challenges they are confronted with.

He disclosed that the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa was irrevocably committed in bequeathing an excellent and efficient health care delivery system in the state, adding that engagement of qualified medical doctors and other health personnel to man the hospitals, which the Head of Service referred to as critical, has always received priority attention of Government.

While thanking the medical practitioners for their understanding and cooperation toward the resolution of some industrial issues with government recently, the Head of Service assured the medical consultants of the continuous support of his office.

“We need to understand each other amicably so that we can move forward for the good of the society,” Bayoko said.

President of the medical group, Dr. Vivian Omo-Oghoja informed the HOS of the improved clinical services across the various government hospitals in the state even as she requested for the engagements of more medical consultants.

Dr. Omo-Aghoja while listing the provision of near constant power supply, acquisition of 500ma static Siemens x-ray and digital Printer in Sapele Central Hospital, also revealed the commencement of colposcopy services as well as diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures in Warri Central Hospital which she said were all executed through internally generated revenues.

She also disclosed the complete installation of radiology department with x-ray machine, ECG and Ultrasound machine in Ibusa General Hospital and assured the HOS of their full support in making Delta State health care delivery, the envy of all.