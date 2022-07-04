From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Old boys of Immaculate Conception College (ICC), Benin City in Edo State have honoured the Head of Service (HoS) in Delta State, Mr. Reginald Bayako.

Bayako, a former student of the prestigious college, was honoured in Benin City, alongside renowned emeritus professor of Mathematics, Godwin Ekhaguere who is also an old boy of ICC.

They were honoured by the former students under the aegis of Immaculate Conception College Old Boys Association (ICCOBA) worldwide, for making the school proud their various endeavours.

The ceremony was attended by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun; representative of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, among other dignitaries.

President of ICCOBA worldwide, Mr. Ighodalo Edetanlen, said the bond shared by the former students in the course of their respective sojourn in the college inspired the move to celebrate achievements of members, irrespective of time and place.

Saying that the ceremony provided networking opportunity and raise the profile of the college, Mr. Edetanlen said the association was proud that a member of the class of 1965 set of the college, Prof. Ekhaguere, was recently honoured with the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award (NNOMA) by President Muhammadu Buhari, in recognition of his academic work in the field of Mathematical Physics.

He commended the Axiomatic Quantum Field Theorist as well as the Delta HoS, Mr. Bayoko and other members whose achievements has put the college in global map.

Speaking with journalists, Mr. Bayoko thanked ICCOBA for the award, saying that he would not relent in supporting his alma mater, attributing his success in life to the solid foundation the college provided him.

Recalling his days in the college with nostalgia, the HoS called on teachers and school heads to take their jobs seriously in properly grooming children under their care, reminding them of their role in the socialization process.

Flanked by his wife, Vivian, Bayoko called on old students to identify with their alma mater and contribute to it’s growth, as it would inspire the younger generation in their educational pursuit, especially at a time where some erroneously view education as a scam.

Others who spoke including a member from the class of 1965, Ambassador Daniel Hart; chairman of the occasion, DIG Parry Osayende who was represented; president of Asaba branch of ICCOBA, Ken Eboigbe; his Benin counterpart, who is also the deputy national president, Dr. Vincent Osayende, congratulated the honorees, and urged them to see the award as a call to serve as beacon of hope and aspiration to the younger generation.

Immaculate Conception College Benin City was founded in 1944, by Bishop Patrick Joseph-Kelly of the Society of African Mission, with the motto: “Semper et unique fidelis” (Always and Everywhere Faithful).