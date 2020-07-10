Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Several unclaimed dead bodies at the Central Hospital, Agbor in Delta State will be given mass burial in three months time if the relatives failed to show up and take them for proper interment.

The move, according to the management of the hospital, is to decongest its morgue which is now overflowing with deposited dead bodies.

In a statement by the Zonal Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. R.N. Maduka, the hospital said the congestion of the morgue was hampering its efficient and effective management.

It therefore urged relatives and authorities who dumped corpses to come up and evacuate same within the next three months.

The statement read: “The Hospital Management Committee of Central Hospital Agbor has taken the decision to carry out mass burial for unknown and unclaimed corpses that were deposited in the Hospital morgue.

“This has become imperative owing to the congestion of the morgue.

The management therefore, has resolved to embark on the mass burial after three months of this publication for proper management of mortuary services in the hospital.

“Accordingly, the management wishes to use this medium to serve as notice to the general public and relevant government agencies.”