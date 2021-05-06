From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Police in Delta State have raided a hotel (name withheld) in Oghara, Ethiope West, kidnappers were using as a hideout.

The raid followed intelligence gathered after the rescue of two kidnapped victims.

Delta State Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali, who confirmed the development, said the hotel has been shut, while 13 suspected female prostitutes and one male suspect were arrested.

Commissioner Ali said the raid was carried out by a combined team of policemen, army personnel, local vigilantes of anti-cult operatives.

‘The owner of the hotel obstructed the operatives from performing their duty, thereby causing the kidnap suspects to escape through the fence, and he subsequently escaped,’ the police commissioner stated.

‘His unregistered Lexus car was towed to the station, while a total of 13 female suspected prostitutes and one male suspect were arrested.

‘The conduct of the owner of the hotel was reported to the local government chairman who also visited the scene.

‘Meanwhile, the hotel has been shut down,’ Commissioner Ali stated.

He warned hotel owners against using their property to harbour or aid criminals.