Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE Leader of the Legislative House of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Justice Chukwuji has died.

Chukwuji who represented Abala ward, passed on at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at the age of 44 after a brief illness.

Reacting to the sad incident, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa condoled with the council chairman, Mr. Juan Governor and the people of the locality.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, expressed shock over the sad news of the untimely passing of the young, energetic and charismatic local lawmaker.

“I received the sad news of Hon. Justice Chukwuji’s death with shock. He was a young man who distinguished himself in the service of his people.

“After years of diligent service to our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his people of Aballa community found him worthy to represent them as Councilor in Ndokwa East Legislative Arm where he served diligently as leader before his sudden demise,” he said.

Okowa prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left behind, to bear the loss.