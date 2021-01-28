From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere is dead.

He died at the early hours of Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Owhefere, a third term member of the House, represented Isoko North Constituency.

The lawmaker was said to have been down for about three weeks with undisclosed illness suspected to be COVID-19.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori recently recovered from the global disease.

Oborevwori, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, did not however state when he (Speaker) contracted the virus.