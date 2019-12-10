Some persons displaced in Delta State by the recent flood have protested government’s intention to shut down holding camps across the state.

The internally displaced person (IDPs) at Ahabam Holding Camp in Asaba are insisting on remaining at the camp on the grounds that the flood which was caused by the overflow of River Niger, was yet to recede.

Besides, the IDPs are demanding compensation from the state government as they claimed to have lost everything to the flood.

Daily Sun learnt that eight camps have already be shut with the others billed for closing today.

The camps were opened in September following the ravaging flood shortly after the state government set up a Flood Risk Alert Management Committee, headed by the Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie

The camps catered for nearly 20,000 IDPs drawn from 14 local government areas.

According to the protesting IDPs at Ahabam camp, the flood has not receded in their communities and urged the government to keep the camp opened much longer.

One of the IDPs, Theophilus Odogwu, insisted that inmates be given monetary compensation to cushion the effect of the losses incurred.

“We are still waiting to know what the government will give us as compensation. We have lost so much during the flood and so we will like the state government to support us before we go home,” he said.