Delta State Government has constituted a committee to work with the organised labour to implement the new minimum wage for the public service.

Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is the chairman which has the Permanent Secretary in the office of the SSG, Jerome Morka, as secretary.

Other members include Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olorogun David Edebvie; Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko; Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Sylvester Monye; Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije; Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Nkem Okwuofu; and Chairman of Local Government Bureau for Pensions, Ben Igo.

Ebie, who said the state government was passionate about the wellbeing of public servants, added that the governor had directed that discussion with labour should commence in earnest so that a mutually agreeable scheme, based on the new minimum wage, would be developed for the benefit of the workers.