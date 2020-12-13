From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a ward chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Isoko area of the state and the two others with firearms.

The said party chairman for Igbide ward in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, Christopher Irivi-Ukulubu and the two others were arrested by military operatives at their hideouts in one of the government schools in Igbide.

The operatives had stormed two warring communities of Igbide and Emede to restore normalcy when the three suspects were apprehended allegedly with a gun and other ammunition.

Said to be in his 50s, Irivi-Ukulubu is also the husband of the Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Women Development.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest, said the police had commenced investigation into the incident.

Igbide and it’s neighbouring Emede have be embroiled in inter-communal clashes as a result of boundary dispute.

The clashes have claimed five lives while properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.