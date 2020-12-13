From Paul Osuyi, Delta

Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a ward chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and two others, in Isoko area of the state, with

The said party chairman for Igbide Ward in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, Christopher Irivi-Ukulubu and the two others were arrested by military operatives at their hideouts in one of the government schools in

The operatives had stormed two warring communities of Igbide and Emede to restore normalcy when the three suspects were apprehended allegedly with a gun and other

Said to be in his 50s, Irivi-Ukulubu is also the husband of the Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Women

Public Relations Officer of the command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest, said the police had commenced investigation into the

Igbide and its neighbouring Emede have be embroiled in inter-communal clashes due to boundary

The clashes have claimed five lives while property worth millions of naira have been

It was learnt the boundary dispute is age-long, claiming over 100 lives between 1986 and 1987 when there was violence

The latest crisis, apart from claiming five lives, has led to the suspension of major stakeholders in both communities, including the traditional rulers and the presidents general.

Besides, the president general of Igbide has been declared wanted by authorities of Isoko South council which also suspended the major communities’ stakeholders.