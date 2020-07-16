Paul Osuyi, Asaba

To boost its internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base, Delta State government said property tax would be introduced in urban areas of the state. Before the introduction, the government said enumeration of buildings will be carried out.

Briefing Government House reporters in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting which held virtually, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, lamented that the state presently generates less than three per cent of income from property tax.

Aniagwu explained that the implementation of property tax would help the state to meet certain thresholds of Disbursement Lind Indicators (DLIs) for the state to access certain grants from the World Bank.

He said: “We have approved the strengthening of our revenue generation from property tax. This implies that the government will commence with the enumeration of building in the urban centers.