Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), has expressed its commitment to the principles of comparative cost advantage in every sector of the state economy.

Chairman of the agency, Paul Nmah, who made the position known in Asaba, noted that the state government has invested enormously in the health, agriculture, education and other sectors during the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, the investments have contributed to sustainable economic development and prosperity for all Deltans.