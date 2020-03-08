Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The people of Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have sent an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for security intervention against the incessant attacks by herdsmen who have held their community hostage in the past five months.

No fewer than eight persons have been killed in four separate attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen since October last year. This is in addition to several others who have kidnapped during the coordinated attacks but recently regained their freedom after the payment of ransom.

Lamenting the people’s ordeal, President-General of Issele-Azagba Development Union, Mr. Ben Uche Illoh, said residents could no longer sleep with their eyes closed, calling on President Buhari to prevail on the various security agencies to come and liberate the community from the hands of bandits.

«These attacks have become a very big problem to us. There is presence of police as well as vigilante here, but we want more support,» he appealed.

Edozie insisted that farmer herdsmen were responsible for the series of attacks, noting that those who had encounters with the hoodlums including freed kidnapped victims confirmed that the attackers were Fulani going by the language they spoke and their physical appearance.