From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Frank Ozue, the vice chairman of Delta State’s Isoko North Local Government Area, who was kidnapped Sunday, is now free.

Ozue was freed after his captors received a ransom payment of N5 million, reports indicate.

According to sources, the council vice chairman, who had been abducted Sunday night by unidentified armed men as he was leaving a nightclub along the Iwhre-Ovie/Oviri-Ogor road in Ogor town, off the Ughelli-Evwreni portion of the East-West road in Ughelli North Local Government Area, was released on Wednesday night.

His family was contacted by the kidnappers on Wednesday, and they initially demanded a ransom of N30 million. This amount was later lowered to N10 million, N7 million, and finally N5 million.

The kidnappers allegedly withdrew money from his bank accounts using his ATM cards several times before he was freed.

According to reports, the victim’s terrified wife organized the collection of the ransom from her husband’s friends and political allies.

It was learned that well-wishers flocked to the victim’s Ughelli home to celebrate with him, turning it into a beehive.

However, some family sources have expressed concern about the kidnapping case, claiming that it seemed to be a staged abduction.

“Everyone is still very suspicious of this entire situation. The ransom was paid late on Wednesday into his wife’s account. From where and when was she able to withdraw N5 million to give the kidnappers, and her husband was immediately freed? It’s so very suspicious. We don’t buy the kidnapping narrative; he might have. They alleged that he had planned it with his wife.

Ozue did not reply to text messages sent to him about the development, even as his phone rang out in an attempt to contact him on his phone to address the allegation.

Ozue, however, took to his Facebook page to confirm his release from the alleged kidnappers’ hideout and to thank everyone who prayed for him and worked to secure his release.

“Words are not enough to thank God for his mercies.” Your fervent prayers were truly answered. I regained my freedom from DareDevil extremists, Hausas leaving within us, now turned Boko Haram in our communities. Truly they are here. I will do a documentary on my 4 days in captivity. May God bless you all. I love you all. Thanks,” he wrote.

When contacted, DSP Bright Edafe, the State Police Public Relations Officer, stated that he had not yet been briefed on the incident.