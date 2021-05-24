From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have commended the 17 governors in southern Nigeria for their resolve to end open grazing in the region.

The royal fathers said the governors demonstrated rare patriotism by rising above religious, political and ethnic sentiments to salvage the country from bandits and other criminal elements.

They expressed willingness to provide the needed support at their respective kingdoms to aid the enforcement of the ban on open grazing.

Rising from their monthly meeting in Asaba, the monarchs, under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, in a communiqué, described the resolutions of the southern governors, particularly, on restructuring and ban on open grazing, as panacea to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who read the eight-point communiqué, said the nation’s democracy was being threatened by insecurity, and urged the political class to rise in defence of democracy.

Efeizomor called on communities across the state to be more responsive in the defence of public property in their localities.

The royal fathers admonished those involved in attacks on police formations, critical assets, government institutions and defenceless individuals to put an end to such ignoble acts in the interest of humanity.

They encouraged all Deltans to be vigilant at all times against terrorism, banditry, vandalism and other vestiges of crime in their immediate environment.

The monarchs sued for regular interface with local government chairmen in the collective effort to build and sustain an enduring peace and stability in the society.

They also condoled the family of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikewoli, and prayed for peace to return to Iwere kingdom.