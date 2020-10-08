Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Government, yesterday, expressed concerns over the 1.9 per cent HIV prevalence rate in the state.

The government said it was also disturbed by its ranking among high burden states of HIV across the country.

It, therefore, called for well thought out strategies to mitigate the trend.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, made this known in Asaba during the launch of HIV self-testing services on the occasion of Delta State Council on AIDS.

He, however, stated that the state had achieved nearly 100 per cent in case finding for HIV and enrolment into treatment within a period of 10 months, while 90 per cent of viral suppression rate had also be achieved.

Ebie said 1.9 million Nigerians were living with the virus as at 2018 when the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) was conducted, adding that the survey also estimated the national prevalence rate to be 1.4 per cent..

Meanwhile, residents of Airport View Estate in Asaba, Delta State capital, have raised the alarm that over 70 houses could be washed away by menacing erosion if urgent steps were not taken to curb the disaster.

The residents said properties worth millions of naira have already be washed off by the erosion, which they attributed to lack of drainage, deplorable roads and building on waterways.

Chairman of the estate, Mr. Joseph Obi, lamented that residents could no longer access their homes.

He said his house and those of others were flooded with snakes and other reptiles found in their rooms as a result of the flood water that swept these aquatic animals into homes.

In a protest staged, yesterday, residents carried placards with various inscriptions as: “If Okowa can’t save us, let him not torment us further,” “All internal roads in Okpanam have been constructed apart from Airport View, what is our sin?” “Okowa should stop his aide from using government backing to build on water channels and causing erosion.”