From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of measures to overcome epileptic power supply, Delta State Government has launched a five-year renewable energy policy roadmap (2023 – 2028).

The launch, which was held in Asaba on Tuesday, followed a series of stakeholder engagements with its partner organisation, Clean Technology Hub (CTH) with sponsorship from Heinrich Boll Stiftung (HBS).

Welcoming participants, the Manager, Energy Access of CTH, Daramfon Bassey, noted that the objective was to officially present the roadmap and formally hand over the document to the state government.

Country Director of HBS, Luckscheiter Jochen said the global brand would be willing to partner state governments that are committed to providing sustainable energy solutions.

In a keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Energy, Mr Blessing Ogaga Edewor, said the reliance on the national grid has become problematic to socio-economic growth and development.

Edewor said the national grid system was no longer sustainable, hence the need to embrace renewable energy solutions which are cleaner and more climate-friendly.

According to him, the launch of the roadmap would serve as a blueprint to achieve access to electricity by various communities as well as complement the socio-economic development of Delta State.

Giving an overview of the project, the Deputy Manager, Research, CTH, Abel Gaiya stated that with the adoption of the roadmap for renewable energy, Delta would be one of the very few states to launch an energy policy roadmap focused on off-grid renewable energy technologies.

“This document highlights the state’s energy needs, with a focus on six key sectors (agriculture, MSMEs, education, health, ICT and security, and transportation).

“It is expected that this medium-term plan will form the basis of stimulating, experimenting in, exploring and learning about Delta State’s renewable energy market and satisfying its residents’ energy needs,” Gaiya stated.

In a remark, Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Godspower Asiuwhu, commended CTH for choosing Delta to implement the drive for renewable energy adoption at the state level.

Asiuwhu said Delta “is very vulnerable to the impact of climate change and about 75% of the vast majority of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from the state due to oil and gas (fossil fuel) extraction and combustion.

“It is therefore expected that the anticipated increase in temperature resulting from climate change will continue due to increased pressure and demand for energy from fossil fuel.

“Therefore, there is the pressing need to transit from an oil-based fossil fuel economy to a more diversified one in which renewable and clean energy plays a more prominent role.

“This will improve the electrification rate and replace existing sources of energy that are not climate and health-friendly in Delta State,” he stated.

Asiuwhu explained that renewable energy covered all forms of energy generated from natural sources such as sunlight (solar), wind, water (hydro power), geothermal heat, biomass and biofuels, pointing out that they are derived from natural processes that are constantly replenished.