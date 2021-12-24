From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Reuben Izeze was on Thursday night attacked by gunmen suspected to be assassin.

Izeze who represents Ughelli South constituency, was reportedly shot at close range by his attackers.

The incident occurred around Effurun area of the state. He was said to be returning home when the hoodlums opened fire on his vehicle.

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped his aide but later freed him.

The two-term lawmaker, as at the time of filing this report, is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital where he was rushed to.