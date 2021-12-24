Ben Dunno, Warri

The Police in Delta state have rescued one Stephen Dorume, the Personal Assistant to the Lawmaker representing Ughelli South Constituency in the Delta state House of Assembly, Reuben Izeze, who was shot by gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers at the popular Jakpa Junction late Thursday evening on his way home.

The police team from Ekpan Police Station who were stationed at the other end of the road wasted no time in moving to the scene of the incident based on the directive of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Bulus Musa, who immediately opened all channel of communications on receiving the distress call.

The police team on getting to the scene followed the lead on the direction of the official car belonging to the Legislator that was taken away from him after the robbery operation alongside his personal aide who was locked away inside the car booth.

Daily Sun gathered that the hot chase by the team yielded positive result as they were able to sight the snatched car from a distance and immediately doubled up their speeds to catch up with the robbery gang.

According to eye-witness account; “On realising that the police team was closely on their trails, the armed robbers linked up to the NPA Expressway and ran as fast till they got the point of the long fence covered by the bush close to the Army barrack, where they abandoned the vehicle and jumped across the fence inside the bush”.

“On the recovery of the snatched black colour Toyota Camry official car with Registration number; Delta 321 – DTHA, belonging to the wounded lawmaker, that the police opened the car booth and set the captured Personsl Aide free”, the sources hinted.

Meanwhile, the shot lawmaker, Reuben Izeze, is recuperating in the hospital from the bullet injuries sustained from the operation of the robbery gang.

The Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun yesterday, said the gunshots did not affect any sensitive part of his body.

He assured that the Command would leave no stone unturned in bringing those behind the crime to justice.