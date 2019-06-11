Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Member representing Okpe constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been re-elected speaker of the seventh Assembly which was proclaimed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa through a letter.

Oborevwori was elected through a unanimous voice vote by the 29 members of the House which included the three members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the 26 members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday.

Also elected is the member representing Ukwuani constituency, Ocho Christopher Ocho, as deputy speaker, displacing the immediate past occupant, Friday Osanebi, who represents Ndokwa East constituency.

Oborevwori was first elected speaker in 2017 following the impeachment of Monday Igbuya, representing Sapele barely two years on the saddle.

Governor Okowa lauded members of the Assembly for their choice, noting that the duo will bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.

He congratulated the House members for their victory at the polls, and urged them to bring their knowledge and understanding of lawmaking to the service of the state.

“As governor of the state, I promise to give my total support to the House and anything that will be required to ensure you discharge your responsibilities fully without any inconvenience,” Okowa said.