From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the legislative arm of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State were, yesterday, denied access to the legislative chambers for plenary.

The lawmakers had arrived the chambers located within the council secretariat in Aboh, but could not have access to the auditorium as the door was under lock.

Leader of the legislative arm, Prince Onuah, said the lawmakers were shocked when they discovered the door was locked with no council staff around to open it for legislative business.

Onuah told Daily Sun in Asaba on phone that at the last sitting, they summoned the head of department (HOD) of works as well as the treasurer of the council to appear before the lawmakers yesterday.

“Surprising to us, when we got to the chamber today (yesterday), it was locked, nobody was found there. All the civil servants that were supposed to be here before our arrival were not found. After waiting for two to three hours, we now went on press briefing,” he said.

Contacted, the council chairman said he had no issue with the lawmakers, but noted that what played out was a script that was well written and well dramatised.

“As far as I am concerned, I don’t have any issue with them. The job of the legislature is well defined, and the job of the executive is also well defined. Tell them to scan their letter and my own letter, and send to you. Otherwise, if somebody can stage a drama for something that didn’t happen, I wonder what else they will tell you,”

