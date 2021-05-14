From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The 25 local government chairmen in Delta State have resolved to enforce the ban on open grazing of cattle as pronounced by southern governors.

Rising from their monthly meeting in Warri, the chairmen, under the aegis of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), said they were liaising with the appropriate authorities for immediate enforcement of the ban.

ALGON Chairman in the state, Victor Ebonka, who is also the chairman of Ika North-East council, said Delta ALGON supported the ban on open grazing.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Ebonka said: “Enough is enough of these criminal herdsmen who have been terrorising our people.

“We are tired and sick of the activities of these killer herdsmen. Our farmers now find it difficult to go to farm for fear of being raped, killed or kidnapped.

“Our rural dwellers can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by these ravaging armed herdsmen.

“We, therefore, resolved in our meeting to enforce the ban on open grazing in our various local government areas.

“We have asked our council chairmen to liaise with relevant authorities and ensure immediate enforcement of the ban.

“Open grazing is no longer acceptable to us as a people. Those who trade in cows should device a better and modern method of keeping their cattle. We shall no longer tolerate open grazing in our communities.”