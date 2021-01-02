The Delta State Local Government Sports Festival has received the endorsement of top sports icons, describing it as meaningful grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

The programme scheduled for January 14 – 20 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, and the Ozoro Polyphonic Stadium, Ozoro, to feature only non-contact athletic events is conceived by the Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, to support the state in the discovery of young talents as well as stimulation of mass participation in sports for public health, unity and friendship across communities.

Ace sports broadcaster and Africa Zone President of the International Association of the Sporting Press, AIPS, Mitchel Obi, was all praises for Delta ALGON for the initiative. “When the United Nations came up on planning the benchmarks of development goals which countries need to attain, they identified sports as a catalyst, as a veritable enabler to meet and match the sustainable development goals.”

Welcoming the idea, former President of the Nigerian Olympians Association and silver medalist in 400m hurdles at the 1988 African Athletics Championships and the Barcelona 1989 Athletics World Cup, Henry Amike, said it will mean so much in the life of young persons and for social harmony.

“This programme is a very strategic social investment”.