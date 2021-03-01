From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has accused the ruling People Democratic Party (PDP) of plots to steal mandate in this Saturday’s local government election.

The main opposition party alleged that PDP was planning to announce the names of their candidates as winners irrespective of the actual votes cast in Aniocha South LGA.

Director General of APC Campaign Organization in the locality, Fred Mordi in Ogwashi-Uku while fielding questions from newsmen after an enlarged stakeholders meeting of APC.

In a swift reaction, state publicity secretary of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said the allegation was not true, saying that his party has been campaigning across every nook and cranny to secure the votes of the electorate.

Osuoza said the PDP has even adopted another strategy of taking its campaign to market places to meet the voters personally, and convince them to cast their votes for the umbrella party.

Regardless, Mordi insisted that PDP has lost its goodwill in the state, especially in Aniocha South, adding that empty rallies which the party organised showed it all.

“If you followed their campaigns, you will agree that the ordinary residents who are the ordinary voters who are non politically aligned totally refused to come out and embrace their rallies. All we saw was the PDP party leaders campaigning to PDP mobilised members as if they are going for their intra party congresses,” he said.

Mordi described the rallies as jamboree which he alleged were organised with tax payers’ money, maintaining that they were “political gimmick planned as a cover to deceive the deceive the people as their main strategy revolves around nothing outside imposition of their party candidates in replica of how the PDP Chairmanship candidate was imposed.”

He said having seen the tremendous support the people were giving to the APC’s chairmanship candidate, Felix Ilomechine, the PDP is in panic mode thereby resorting to outright imposition to escape the impending defeat.

“Although we have received this intelligence report, we will warn them to drop that plot that will be massively resisted. As a ruling party, they should test their strength and popularity by competing with us in free and fair elections and kiss defeat,” he boasted.