From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has inaugurated a 27-man campaign council for the purpose of the local government election across the state slated for March 6, 2021.

Chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in the council area, Mr. John Ekwuyasi inaugurated the committee during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting in Ogwashi-Uku.

Ekwuyasi seized the opportunity to present the chairmanship candidate, Mr. Felix Ilomechine, his running mate, Sunday Esedebe, and other candidates for councillorship positions to party faithfuls at the enlarged meeting.

He charged the campaign council which has Prince Fred Mordi as Director General, to ensure victory for the party’s chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship candidates on March 6.

Ekwuyasi reiterated the party’s resolve and readiness to win the March 6 council elections, and dislodged the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the political leadership of the council.

He therefore encouraged members to shun petty animosities and antagonism, and channel their energies towards winning elections for the party.

Addressing party faithfuls earlier, the APC chairman tasked every member to redouble their efforts towards bringing people into the fold during the fast approaching registration/revalidation of party membership.

Also present at the meeting were Denis Nwanokwai, Chiedu Paul Onwuadiamu, Norbert Sochukwudinma, Michael Obiorji, among other party chieftains in the locality.