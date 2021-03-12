From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The bereaved family of the late councillorship candidate in the just concluded local government elections in Delta State, Elliot Ofa, has raised alarm of alleged plans by politicians to sweep the matter under the carpet.

The family therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to use his good offices to ensure that justice is manifestly done.

Elliot Ofa was allegedly murdered onJanuary 11, 2021, along Jesse-Oben Road on his way to Asaba for screening.

In a petition addressed to the IGP, and obtained by our correspondent, the family expressed serious concern over the way and manner the case was being handled by the police.

Signed by Henry Ofa, the petition stressed that all they need was for the prime suspects in the case to be charged to court as available evidence showed that it was a clear murder.

“We are strongly convinced beyond any doubt that the suspects’ claim of herdsmen attack is a hoax and the unbelievable narration that they boldly returned to the assassination scene to recover their car and Elliot’s body without contacting the police clearly runs against a rational expectation.

“The suspects’ accounts of the attack and death of Elliot are not only conflicting but also inconsistent with the autopsy report.

“For instance, the suspects alleged that the herdsmen shot at them sporadically from the frontal and rear sides, yet neither the front nor the back glass shields of the car was shattered, punctured or had any trace of gunshot damages.

“Sir, we wish to categorically state that the death of Elliot Ofa was not a case of kidnap but an orchestrated murder/assassination.

“The available evidence clearly attests to this fact, and this has been furthered evinced by the overall conduct of the suspects.

“While it has become the norm to attribute all murder related cases to herdsmen, we are convinced that herdsmen are being falsely accused as the perpetrators of this particular heinous crime against God and humanity,” it stated.

Furthermore, the family demanded that a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the alleged gruesome murder/assassination.

The petition demanded the arraignment of the suspects in court at the close of investigation, insisting that they must ultimately be brought to book for the horrendous crime so that “the peace loving soul of Elliot Ofa may find eternal rest.

“The substantive matter should not be trivialised as a case of kidnap by herdsmen giving the damning evidences against the suspects.”