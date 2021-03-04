From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement during the conduct of this Saturday’s council electons in the state.

The restriction will be between 11.59pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday, according to the state Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali.

Issuing the order in a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, Mr. Ali noted that voters going to exercise their civic rights will not be prevented from doing so.

He assured all essential service providers including NUPENG tanker drivers/workers, BEDC, GSM service providers, hospitals/clinics staff, fire services and media houses etc that their safety is guaranteed while carrying out their lawful duties during the elections.

“Only those on official and emergency duties with valid means of identification as well as the electorates with permanent voters cards, going to their registered polling units to cast their votes, will be allowed passage during the restriction order,” he stated.

He regretted any inconvenience the restriction order will cause commuters passing Delta State to other states, and appealed to them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans.

“The command urges all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections, and respect the rules guiding the process, While wishing Deltans a peaceful election,” it added.