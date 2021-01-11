From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the March 6, 2021 council polls in Delta State, women from Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state have rejected the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for the locality, Jude Ugbah Chukwunwike.

The women under the aegis of Concerned Women of Aniocha South Local Government Area, urged the PDP to withdraw it’s chairmanship flag from Chukwunwike for allegedly assaulting a 68-year old grand mother in Ubulu-Uku, Mrs. Patricia Odiaka.

In a peaceful protest on Monday in Asaba, the aggrieved women also called for the arrest and prosecution of the Aniocha South PDP chairmanship hopeful, insisting that he is not worthy to occupy the exalted office.

Bearing placards of various inscriptions, the aggrieved women stormed the Government House gate, Asaba where they submitted a protest letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Lamenting the assault on Mrs. Odiaka, the protesters stated that the victim was slapped severally before collapsing on the floor, and was later rushed to the hospital in Agbor where she was revived.

“Your Excellency, our findings revealed that Chukwunwike is a bully and cannot be entrusted with the position of local government council chairman, as such position will further empower him to visit violence on women,” the letter read.

Besides, the protesters called for sanction against Chukwunwike’s sister and current Director General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Mrs. Amaechi Mrakpor.

“We wish to add that Aniocha South women have continuously supported and voted PDP in all elections since 1999, but we will not hesitate to withdraw our support for PDP if this matter is swept under the carpet.

“We demand justice not just for Mrs. Patricia Odiaka, but the entire Aniocha South women as injury to one is injury to all,” the letter added.